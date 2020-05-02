Community encouraged to ‘adopt’ Wyoming East senior

NEW RICHMOND, WV (WVNS) — A mother and daughter started an ‘Adopt a Wyoming East Senior’ page on Facebook.

Eighty out of 120 students in the graduating class are currently participating. To ‘adopt’ a senior at Wyoming East High School, choose a student on the page, message them to get their address, and send them a gift. Donna England, the creator of the group, said she and her daughter, Taylor, wanted to do something special for the Class of 2020.

“We just want our seniors to feel special. Their year senior year got cut abruptly, and we just want to make sure they get love, attention, and support,” England explained.

Those who want to adopt do not have to be from Wyoming County or West Virginia. Seniors who are already adopted cannot be chosen twice.

Visit the Adopt a Wyoming East Senior page for more information.