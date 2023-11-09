BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) – Community Foundation of the Virginias held their annual dinner at the Fincastle County Club.

The local charity saw dozens of community and business leaders come together for the event.

Some guests were evening wearing green in honor of the dinners special guest speaker, Marshall University President and Wayne County native Brad Smith.

Smith told 59News seeing so many guests come out is wonderful.

“I was surprised to hear they were trying to get 160 and now it’s 190. They can’t fit anymore in because of the Fire Marshall. It’s just great to see everyone out,” Smith said.

From Princeton Rescue Squad to Summit Community Bank, dozens of groups came out to support the event.

Smith said engagement at this event shows how strong the community is, even crossing into West Virginia.

“It reminds me of the power of WE. I say the two most important letters in our state name are the first two, W-E. And the most important word in our rallying cry at Marshall, WE,” Smith said.

The event ended with speeches from local leaders, including Smith himself.

Smith hopes this event stands as a testament to the great community work shown across the two Virginias.

“What I hope to leave them with is a reminder that we have always been a state that you can call on when you need to get something done. And we continue to be that state in the 21st century,” Smith said.