Community Fund awards scholarship to Westside graduate

SAULSVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College awarded their annual Community Fund Scholarship on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020.

Westside High School graduate Erin Harrison is the 2020 scholarship recipient. She decided to continue to her education at Southern West Virginia Community and technical college.

Harrison told us this scholarship is allowing her to pursue higher education there, after her mother recently passed away.

“If I would have relied on my mom and dad to pay for my college… it would be tough to go,” Harrison said. “I’m very very thankful.”

Harrison is studying respiratory therapy and currently completing her clinical studies.

