Community Garden in Alderson Destroyed

ALDERSON, WV (WVNS)- A community staple in Alderson washed away Friday, June 19, 2020 when heavy rain came through the areas of Greenbrier and Monroe Counties.

A community garden sat right off of Wickham Street, for people in the community to grab fresh fruits and vegetables if they needed food.

One of the gardeners is an eight year-old boy, Vitale DiRouen, who told 59 News he is sad to see his garden gone, but is glad his neighbors are okay.

“A lot of hard work and effort was put into it, but I feel like it’s not a huge loss,” DiRouen said.

Vitale says he’s unsure on if – or when – he can replant another garden.