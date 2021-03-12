Community leaders prepare for start of Keep Mercer Clean campaign

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Mercer County Commissioners get ready for their annual campaign to Keep Mercer Clean.

The Keep Mercer Clean event will last around 40 days. Commissioner Greg Puckett said the first scheduled trash pick up is Saturday, March 20, 2021. He said the county has everything they need for volunteers, he just needs the community to join.

“It seems like the roadside trash this year has been exponential. Where as we’ve been able to manage it the last few years, we cannot do that this year. We are using every resource necessary, we’ve bought a lot more bags, grabbers, vests. We’ve got to have more people involved. And so that’s what I would ask everybody, if you haven’t scheduled a clean up on your own, participate in one. But just get out and Keep Mercer Clean,” said Commissioner Puckett.



Puckett said if you are looking for information on how to sign up, visit the Keep Mercer Clean Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/keepmercerclean.