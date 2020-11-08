Community members clean up park in Wyoming County

MULLENS, WV (WVNS)– Community members gathered at the old Conley school playground in Mullens to help clean it up. Some of the Wyoming East High School boys basketball team also showed up with a helping hand. Their basketball coach, Herbie Brooks, said it is important for people to give back to the community.

“This is a playground just like the other playgrounds in Mullens that I grew up playing at and it’s a wonderful thing that this group is coming together and wanted to fix it up just like the other playgrounds,” Brooks said.

Just a few months ago, the playground was deemed unsafe and was shut down due to fallen limb. Now, with the help of volunteers, the playground is scheduled to reopen by spring. Taylor Smith, a volunteer, said cleaning up the park will help this will help the community.

“You know when your parks look good and it kinda reflects good on the community. I think if things look good around the area it makes everybody feel better,” Smith said.

Once Conley Street playground reopens, this will become the fourth playground for children in Mullens. Longtime resident, Pastor James Tunstalle, said he’s been playing at this park since he was a little boy. He said he is grateful the community came out and to help clean up the park .

“Just grateful. I’m grateful that this is taking place. It is a great thing for the city of mullens. When you look at the things that are going on today it is just good to come together for a common cause and we are seeing the benefits of it today,” Tunstalle said.