Community members come together to clean up damage from flooding in Alderson

ALDERSON, WV (WVNS) — Flash flooding put the town of Alderson under water Friday, June 19, 2020. Assistant Chief Lee Skaggs with the Alderson Volunteer Fire Department said people are now cleaning up their homes just shy of the thousand-year flood anniversary.

“The river was the problem in 2016. This was the back creeks up to houses that it never got to, it washed out front yards, and came into low lying areas on the higher hills,” Skaggs said.

This left different areas with the damage this time around; however, the need for help remains the same. Local resources, including the Alderson Volunteer Fire Department, are pitching in to help in any way they can. Alderson Mayor Travis Copenhaver said the Greater Greenbrier Long-term Recovery Committee and the American Red Cross provided supplies for people to prevent long-term damage.

“We’ve been putting together the cleaning supplies to get to those 60 homes, or 60 area of places that have been affected because they’re going to have mold problems,” Copenhaver said.

Copenhaver said through it all, the charm of a small town gets the job done. He said everyone is pitching in to help their neighbors.

“My team and I, and every available resource appreciate everything that they do. Neighbors helping neighbors has meant a lot with this,” Copenhaver said.