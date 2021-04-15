Community members concerned about old Mt. Hope Stadium

MT. HOPE, WV (WVNS) — The Mt. Hope Stadium is about a 100-years-old; however, over the winter strong winds knocked down the exterior wall. People are now raising concerns about the conditions of the old stadium.

Carrie Kidd is concerned about the age of the facility.

“I am really concerned about the stadium’s conditions just because we had a structural engineer come out a few years ago and there is a severe degradation to the towers of the stadium,” Kidd said.

The Mt. Hope Stadium is know for its castle like features. Many residents in the city said losing the towers at the entrance of the stadium will be devastating.

Tharen Lawson-Price moved to the area a few years ago. He was a former contractor and was stunned that Mt. Hope does not have an inspector to inspect buildings.

“We don’t have anyone on staff, or within the city that goes out and inspects the jobs or looks at the plans of what you want to do to save these building or look at what you want to be done,” Lawson-Price said.

Mike Kessinger, the Mayor of the City of Mt. Hope, said they have a plan to help fix the stadium.

“Funds are in place. We have budgeting the money to fence that area. We are right now in the process of planning to see what exactly we want to do there,” Kessinger said.