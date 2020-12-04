Community members give back during annual Toys For Tots drive

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — While 2020 has been a challenging year for everyone, there are still community members trying to lift people’s spirits.

During the annual Toys For Tots drive on Friday, Dec. 4 2020, Dean Capeherart donated a trunk load full of toys. He told 59News he wanted to make the donation to make sure every child has that exciting feeling of getting a new toy.

“We’re doing alright so we want to help out the people who can’t,” Capeheart said.

If you would like to help out but not sure what kind of toy to buy. the organization is also accepting monetary donations to do all the shopping for you.