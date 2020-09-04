Greenbrier County community bands together to support local girl battling Leukemia

RUPERT, WV (WVNS) — Izzy Barnes was diagnosed with Leukemia in July 2020. In just two months, her story has spread through social media, inspiring community members throughout Greenbrier County, like 8-year-old Paiten Surgeon.

“I’m raising money for Izzy because I feel bad for her because my nanny had Leukemia and I want to help her,” Surgeon said.

Paiten Surgeon held a Hot Dog sale on Friday, September 4, 2020, with all proceeds going to the Barnes family.

Samuel Dietz, who works in Smoot, heard Izzy’s story and came out to the fundraiser to offer support for the family.

“Everybody needs everybody,” Dietz said.

The Izzy Grace Strong Facebook page gave 59News a statement in response.

“We are so humbled and thankful for everything that everyone has done and continues to do. In such a divided nation where hope and unity seems to be far and few between, this experience has definitely shined so much light on such a dark world. When we saw Paiten was taking time to do a hot dog sale and donate the money to Izzy, it’s just one more heartfelt thing that shows people truly are good even from such a young age. We can’t thank her enough.” Izzy Grace Strong (Facebook)

Izzy Barnes undergoes treatment at Charleston Area Medical Center. You can follow her journey on her Facebook page here.