Community members in Rainelle react to first snowfall of December

RAINELLE, WV (WVNS) — Community members in Rainelle woke up on Tuesday morning to inches of snow right outside their front doors.

Jason Hanna lived in Rainelle his entire life. He said waking up to snow is not unusual.

“It’s just a beautiful day in the neighborhood,” Hanna said. “It’s normal. When it threatens to snow in Rainelle, it seems like it always gets it out here on the Western end. It’s just our Winter Wonderland.”

Hanna is not the only one who feels this way. David Phipps, another community member in Rainelle, said he enjoys when it snows.

“It was covered up pretty good, but other than that, I like it,” Phipps said.

Phipps said he believes with the few inches of snow Rainelle saw on Tuesday, it is setting up for a mild winter.

“I got my cupboards full of groceries, I’m ready to sit in for the Winter,” Phipps said.

Kevin Jordan lives up the road in Springdale.

“It’s nice. A lot less than we expected,” Jordan said.

While we did not get the amount of snow many hoped for, winter has only just begun for people living in Western Greenbrier County.