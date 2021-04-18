Community members share ways you can keep earth clean

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — Earth day is just a few days away and this year, many people are asking their neighbors to do their part and help keep the earth clean.

Trever Richmond was fishing at Little Beaver State Park in Raleigh County on Sunday, April 18, 2021. He said it is important to keep the lakes, streams, and oceans free of trash.

“Not only while you are fishing but while you are around them. If you trash it up then they will close them down, then you can’t get back to them and let your family fish,” Richmond said.

Eight-year-old Tony Saverino was taking a walk with his mother and best friend. He told 59News one thing people can do to help save clean the planet is recycle.

“You have to recycle and put it in the recycling bin and throw it away, and don’t little,” Saverino said.

Gary Walker, Tony’s friend, believes one thing people need to do in order to protect the earth is not cut down so many trees. Walker said it is easy to help take care of the planet. He said he has some tips people can use to help protect the earth.

“Just like walk to a trash can and pick it up if you see it,” Walker said.

Restoring our earth one piece of trash at a time.