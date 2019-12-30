Wyoming County community pays respects to late C.S. Sherill Parker

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – The citizens of Wyoming County gathered at the Courthouse in Pineville to pay their respects to their beloved sheriff.

Sheriff C.S. Sherill Parker laid in repose at the Wyoming County Courthouse on Sunday, December 29, 2019 while friends and family gathered to honor his memory. His fellow deputies, like Chief Deputy Bradley Ellison, stood guard by his casket… changing the guard and saluting the sheriff every ten minutes.

“I knew that the people thought a lot about Sherill Parker even as I worked the roads,” Ellison said. “They loved him and always had good things to say about him about how caring and kind he was.”


Parker passed away on Christmas Eve. He worked in law enforcement for 45 years.

