Community raises $15K in honor of Bluefield High School football player

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — A company in Bluefield donated to the Lil Tony Webster Forever 5 Scholarship fund. CEO and President at SaverLife, Leigh Phillips, said Intuit teamed up with the nonprofit, SaverLife, to donate $15,000 to the scholarship fund.

“That organization was selected by the community and we matched the community’s savings, dollar for dollar. So when the community saved a dollar in their savings account, we matched that up to a total of $15,000,” Phillips said.

The money will be used to give annual scholarships to Mercer County students in honor of Tony Webster. Webster was a football player at Bluefield High School who passed away in January 2019.

