BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Appalachian Power Company, also known as AEP, and West Virginia American Water both have put in requests for rate increases.

A request to add $19.61 to monthly residential power bills was filed with the Public Service Commission of West Virginia on March 28th, 2023.

This comes at the same time West Virginia American Water filed for an additional $15 to monthly residential water bill.

Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power submitted an yearly Expanded Net Energy Cost filing to the PSC.

This request is not the first by Appalachian Power this year.

Appalachian Power’s explanation for the increase is because the company paid “far more” for fuel and purchased power than the amount included in rates.

West Virgina American Water says the money they are requesting will be used to replace older machinery, to comply with water quality and environmental regulations, and meet customers’ water and wastewater needs.

This increase, however, will affect day to day customers. Inflation prices and costs of living have skyrocketed in the last year and customers are saying that now people are being forced to cut back even more.

Skyler McCallister, an AEP customer, says that it is not fair to those who already struggle to make ends meet.

“I don’t think it’s right in the slightest. I think a lot of utility bills are going to go unpaid. You are going to have people who have to choose between the utility bills vs the car payment vs the food payment. Different things like that,” said McCallister.

Customers like Cameron Gibson, say that now people are going to have to do even more budgeting.

“It will affect those in any level of pay. Regardless of how much you get paid you are still going to have to pay more and more for utilities,” said Gibson.

If the West Virginia American Water bill is passed, the rate increases would go into effect around February 2024. For the AEP increase, the company stated that any approved adjustment would take effect September 1st, 2023.