Competitive parents causing issues for local sports

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Sports are naturally competitive, but when does it become too much? Officials said some local Mercer County parents are taking things too far during games.

Reports said parents are threatening staff, teachers, and referees. Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney Brian Cochran said school administrators and law enforcement met Wednesday night to discuss the growing problem with unruly parents.

State Police Sergeant Douglas Miller said there is no reason for parents to get so worked up. He said parents and fans need to remember these are kids just playing a game.

“These are middle school and high school aged children. They are still kids and they’re playing a sport for fun, they’re not making any money. They do it as enjoyment and pleasure,” said Sgt. Miller.



Sergeant Miller said if you witness bad parent behavior during a game, talk to a school administrator. He said if the situation is escalating, call local law enforcement.