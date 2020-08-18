Concert bookings for 2021 State Fair of WV begin

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — Mid-August is typically a time for people to head to the State Fair of West Virginia. While the event was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, plans are under way to ensure 2021 will be bigger and better.

On Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 organizers of the State Fair announced Whiskey Myers is officially returning to the fair in 2021. They will appear on Friday, Aug. 13. Additionally, all current tickets will roll over to the 2021 concert.