Concert bookings for 2021 State Fair of WV begin

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
State_Fair_of_WV_helps_fill_state_s_wall_0_20180802182712

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — Mid-August is typically a time for people to head to the State Fair of West Virginia. While the event was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, plans are under way to ensure 2021 will be bigger and better.

On Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 organizers of the State Fair announced Whiskey Myers is officially returning to the fair in 2021. They will appear on Friday, Aug. 13. Additionally, all current tickets will roll over to the 2021 concert.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Grandstand Concerts at the State Fair of WV

Click the seating chart for tickets and information

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News