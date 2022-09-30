BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Heart of God Ministries is hosting a concert to benefit Greenwood Memorial Park.

The concert will feature gospel singers and performances by Rodney Dean Boyden and Olinda Smith. Tickets are a $10 donation at the church door.

Greenwood is one of two historically Black cemeteries in the City of Beckley. The other is Stanaford Cemetery.

“What we’re doing now is just taking donations to keep the cemetery in a nice way,” explained Doris McCormick, a volunteer.

McCormick said the money raised is used to pay a caretaker who has maintained the memorial park since 2008. The concert starts at 4 p.m. at Heart of God Ministries at 1703 South Kanawha Street, Beckley.