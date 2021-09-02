Concord Athletics following guidelines to keep seasons going

ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — Concord University Athletics is doing all they can to prevent cancelled seasons because of the pandemic.

Athletic teams ranging from pee-wee to college are accepting COVID protocols to keep seasons up and running. Concord University Athletics is following all NCAA protocols, including weekly testing and mandatory masking. Concord Athletic Director Kevin Garrett said his student athletes continue to mask up, test regularly, and many are fully vaccinated.

“Tier one athletes, which are unvaccinated, they have to do a weekly test. And once competition starts that week of competition, what we’re doing, is 24 hours prior to any travel or any competition you must take a test,” said Garrett.

Garrett said all student athletes, regardless of vaccination status, must wear a mask indoors. That includes, weight rooms and locker rooms. He said those who are vaccinated but showing symptoms are encouraged to test.

