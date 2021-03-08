Concord athletics takes a seat with increased COVID-19 cases

ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — All athletic activities with the Concord University Athletics Program are suspended for one week. The temporary pause is due to an increase of COVID-19 cases across Concord’s student-athletes.

Effective immediately, all organized practices and games are postponed for at least one week. This includes the Thursday night football matchup between the Mountain Lions and the University of Charleston.

Concord University Athletic Director, Kevin Garrett, was informed of multiple student-athletes violating safety protocols by attending a large gathering where mandates requiring masks and social distancing were not followed. Those students were disciplined for their actions. Currently, there are 21 positive COVID-19 cases, with 170 student-athletes in quarantine because of contact tracing.

“I am incredibly disappointed in the few student-athletes who violated the rules,” said Garrett. “Because of their actions, their teammates and others are now in quarantine and are not permitted to practice or play. The majority of the athletes negatively impacted by this had nothing to do with the safety violations.”

In an attempt to curb the spread, the University is testing all student-athletes again on Thursday, March 11 and Friday, March 12.

After all test results are received, University officials will then evaluate and determine if athletic activity will continue as early as next week. President Kendra Boggess added that suspending athletics, though difficult, is a safety measure for the entire campus and community.

“We have to make sure we are doing everything we can to keep our students, faculty and staff safe, particularly while they are on campus,” said Boggess.