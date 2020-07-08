Breaking News
Concord University adds Health Sciences major

ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — The Fall 2020 semester at Concord University will have a new offering for students. It is a Health Sciences major. The new academic program offers a bachelor’s degree which puts them on track for a career in allied health related fields and admission to graduate programs.

“The program was conceptualized as an avenue for Concord University to continue to meet the needs of the region, specifically preparing students for work in allied health related fields and to help students meet admission criteria for various allied health related graduate programs,” stated Dr. David Campbell, Chair of the Department of Health Sciences.

There are four different degree pathways for students in the program. Those include pre-physical therapy, pre-athletic training, exercise science and pre-professional studies. More information on the Health Sciences major is available from Dr. Campbell at dcampbell@concord.edu or from Concord University’s website.

