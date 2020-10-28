Concord University administrators address COVID-19 quarantine

ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — On Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, Concord University President, Dr. Kendra Boggess issued a statement after students were put in quarantine. She stated large groups of students were sequestered during the week. This is because they were exposed to someone with an active case of the virus.

“I thought I should reach out to explain our approach so as not to cause alarm,” said Dr. Boggess.

There are 17 active cases of COVID-19 at Concord. Several students who tested positive are involved in athletics. In order to protect other athletes, the administration chose to quarantine entire teams to be safe.

“Our faculty have been notified that a student will be missing their class due to a COVID-19 related incident, and our students will notice their peers missing from class,” stated Dr. Boggess. “What I need you to understand is that we are doing this out of extreme caution.”

Concord University updates the COVID-19 number on campus daily. This information is available on the institution’s website.