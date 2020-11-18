Concord University administrators discuss return plans for spring semester

ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — Students attending Concord University gear up for Thanksgiving break and working remotely. Dean of Students and Vice President of Student Affairs, Sarah Beasley, said these students are clear to leave on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 to work remotely the remainder of the semester.

Beasley said students returning in January for the spring semester will be tested to keep case numbers to a minimum. Classes and classrooms will be set up in a similar structure to the fall semester.

“Classes will look similar to what we did this fall, either online or hybrid which is a combination of in-person and online. Classrooms will be similarly set up and social distanced,” Beasley said.

Beasley told 59News she wishes everyone a safe and fun holiday break.