Concord University administrators to clean campus before students return

ATHENS, WV (WVNS)- Students at Concord University in Mercer County are on break for the holiday, and administrators are taking advantage of the empty campus to clean.

Assistant Dean of Students, Bill Fraley, told 59News they currently clean the campus periodically to follow guidelines put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, with the longer break, Fraley said they will deep clean everything so students can return to a safe environment.

“We’re going to go through all the residence halls and we’re even going to be wiping down the walls- which we normally don’t have time to wipe down every wall like that until summer. But we’er going to do it over the winter break,” Fraley said.

Fraley assured they want to make sure students return to a clean campus in January.