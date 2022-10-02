ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — Concord University is celebrating both its 150th birthday and its homecoming the weekend of October 1. There were some fun festivities for alums and students alike to enjoy.

The University held a Kegs and Eggs luncheon, with live music and Roar the Mountain Lion there to bring some fun.



Sarah Turner is vice president of advancement for C.U. She talked about how special homecoming is for Mountain Lion Alumni.

“Concord is a really special place to our alums, really anybody that’s been here,” said Turner. “They tell us about how much it means to them and so that’s what we love about homecoming is it gives that one day a year that everybody makes an effort, rain or shine, to come back and to catch up with their friends, make some new friends and just really celebrate what Concord means to them.”

Unfortunately, the Mountain Lions were unable to finish off homecoming with a win on the gridiron. A failed 2-point attempt on the game’s final play sealed a 10-9 loss, giving Concord their first defeat of the season.