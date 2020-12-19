Concord University creates scholarship to honor fallen Bluefield officer

ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — One local woman is teaming with Concord University to honor the name of a local hero.

KD Coleman wanted to honor the late Aaron Crook, an officer with the Bluefield, West Virginia Police Department, who died while on duty. So, she teamed up with Concord University to create a new scholarship in his name. The scholarship is eligible for students whose parents work as first responders.

“For now, it’s $250 so that should hopefully lift some books and fees that they have. Hopefully the more money the scholarship earns, the more we can give out each semester,” Coleman explained.

Coleman said they already received applications for the scholarship. It will begin in the upcoming spring semester.