Concord extends spring break for students due to coronavirus

ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — A message from Concord University President Kendra Boggess addressed the institution’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19). A committee was formed to take steps to minimize the spread of the illness.

On the morning of March 11, 2020, the committee submitted a plan that was immediately put in place.

The first step in the plan was to extend Spring Break by one week for all students. Those with extenuating circumstances and need to return to campus the weekend of March 14-15 are advised to contact housing at 304-384-5202. Determinations will be made on an individual basis.

Faculty and staff are instructed to report as normal on Monday, March 16. That week there will be planning and training done regarding the continuation of operations at the University for the rest of the semester. Dr. Boggess stated those procedures may or may not become necessary.

Starting immediately, all university sanctioned travel was suspended unless approved by the President. Campus events scheduled for the week of March 16 were canceled and advising for course selection was postponed.

The decisions are being made based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), State of West Virginia and local health officials. Dr. Boggess said the goal is to protect the health and welfare of Concord’s student, faculty, staff and communities.