ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — The need for blood is at record levels all across the country and one local university wants to help.

Concord University held a blood drive on Tuesday, January 24th.

Clubs on campus are encouraged to help run the drives on a regular basis, and the sorority Alpha Sigma Alpha ran this particular drive.

The service and giving chairwoman, Madison Sears, said it is all about giving back to the community.

“We’re very excited to help, to be able to encourage students to do it,” said Sears. “I know that giving blood can sometimes be scary, to encourage students and be able to help save lives, help them do it.”

Sears added more people signed up to donate blood during the drive than at previous drives the sorority held.