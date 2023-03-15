ATHENS, WV (WVNS)– Concord University held its annual Career Fair along with a Teacher Recruitment Day at the student center.

The career fair presented students with the opportunity to find internships and future job offers from about 60 local and out-of-state companies.

It also allowed students to network, showcase their skills and practice for interviews in a less formal setting.

For teacher recruitment, each school was looking to hire more teachers and inform students interested in becoming educators in the future.

Kendra Boggess, Concord University President, said the event is important for education all around, especially in light of the national teacher shortage.

“It’s very, very important to us,” said Boggess. “There is nothing more important than our kids and making sure that we have qualified candidates.”

Concord University also has a professional clothing closet on campus that offers free work attire and shoes to students who need it.