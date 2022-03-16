ATHENS, WV (WVNS)– Concord University held a career fair for its students to help them get into the workforce.

Hosted by the University’s Career Services, the fair brought in local law enforcement, health care workers, and even our own 59 News crew.

Phillip Lewis, Director of Career Services said he’s excited they’re able to have the face-to-face career fair instead of going virtual. The services Lewis provides for students help them learn about all of their options for the future.

“We do the typical resume reviews, and interview skills and we help them with different things as far as trying to figure out what they want to be in life. We offer some career and personal surveys so they can figure out how do their values and beliefs fit into a corporate environment,” Lewis said.

Lewis said this fair had better attendance than their virtual career fair.