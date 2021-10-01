Concord University hosting in person Homecoming after at home celebration in 2020

ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — After being forced to hold the Homecoming celebration virtually last year because of the pandemic, Concord University is planning a week full of in-person Homecoming activities.

From October 5th through the 9th, Concord is holding events for students, staff, alumni and the community. The Homecoming game is scheduled for October 9th at 1pm., where the Mountain Lions are taking on West Liberty at Callaghan Stadium.

The first event on October 5th for Disability Awareness Month is Paralympian Jonathan Gore who shares his story about the journey that led him to Tokyo to compete in the 2020 Paralympic Games. Gore who is also a graduate student at Concord speaks at 7pm in the Student Center Ballroom.

This year’s theme is Video Games and students can compete with costumes, banners and billboards. On Thursday, October 7th, a parade is scheduled where these banners will be shown off followed by a bonfire in the Valley. Colonel Jan Cahill, a Concord graduate and Superintendent of the West Virginia State Police will serve as Grand Marshall of the parade.

More events are scheduled for Friday, October 8th are the Concord Athletic Department Golf Tournament at Pipestem State Park starting at 8am. An after hours party will be held the 8th from 5 to 7pm at the President’s house.

A new event is being brought in this year. The Golden Grads Breakfast will be at the President’s house at 8:30am on the 9th. This is an invitation only event for the Class of 1971 as they celebrate the 50th anniversary of their graduation from Concord.



Keg & Eggs, a game day brunch, will also be held the 9th outside of University Point from 10 am to 1 pm. A schedule of events is located at https://www.concord.edu/homecoming.aspx. Organizations interested in participating in the parade can register online here, https://apps.concord.edu/forms/view.php?id=122885.