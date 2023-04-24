ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — Concord University is hosting a “5k Glowrun” on Tuesday, April 25th 2023.

Admission is only $5, and students along with community members are encouraged to join. Each participant will receive a free t-shirt.

Carolyn Worley, Director of Student Activities & Student Center, says this race should be a great stress reliever for students approaching Finals Week.

“Finals week is next week and we always try and do a relaxing event. I thought ‘its a pretty day and what is better than being in the outdoors with fresh air’!”

Chik-fil-a will be in the Athens City Park, selling chicken sandwiches to bystanders. Each admission fee will go towards Concord University’s GAP Fund.