ATHENS, WV (WVNS)– Concord University hosted kids cheer camp for the community on June 20 and 21, 2022.

The camp was for upcoming 2nd graders to 7th graders. It returns after a couple of years due to the pandemic canceling several events.

Head cheer coach, Jessica Doty says the University is excited to bring back the camp this summer.

“It’s great to have them here to sharpen their skills and teach the new generation coming up how to do proper technique and do cheerleading the right way,” Doty said.

Coach Doty says seeing the kids light up while cheering reignites her passion and the love she personally has for the sport. Concord University cheerleaders hosted the camp.