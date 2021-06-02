Concord University looking for normalcy in fall semester

ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — Concord University will look a little more normal come this fall. Concord President Dr. Kendra Boggess said Concord University will be going back to its pre-COVID ways.

Dr. Boggess said all classes will be back to full capacity, events will return, and masks will no longer be required if fully vaccinated. She said everyone is eager to return.

“We’ve had a lot of time to kind of redo everything we’ve done in the last year and now we’re ready to move forward. And the faculty are really excited about having students back, and from what I can tell students are excited also,” said Dr. Boggess.



Dr. Boggess said like most colleges and universities, Concord is using a herd or community immunity outlook to reopening campus. She said as far as the masks, they will be using the honor system.

However, she said if the climate changes during the summer with the pandemic, fall plans could change as well.