Concord University offers help to students during COVID-19 pandemic

ATHENS, WV (WVNS) – Concord University is offering several resources to students who may be struggling to make ends meet during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dean of Students and Vice President of Student Affairs, Sarah Beasley, told 59 News the school started an emergency grant program called the GAP fund about two and a half years ago after noticing students dropping out of classes because of personal expenses.

Beasley said they saw quite an increase in requests during the last few weeks as students remain out of work. When filling out an application on their website, the fund allows students to request up to $250.

“They actually receive a check and its not counted against their financial aid,” Beasley stressed. “They get a check typically within a week so they can use the funds immediately to pay bills, living expenses things like that.”

While students can apply for that maximum amount more than once…they are only allowed up to $1,000.

Students can also pick up food at a campus food pantry. Beasley said both food and monetary donations are always appreciated so they can keep these programs going.