Concord University presents exhibit honoring black history in Summers County

ATHENS, WV (WVNS) – Concord University is celebrating Black History Month by honoring the history of black people in Summers County.

The exhibit is displayed in Concord’s Marsh Library, and was made possible through a grant from the West Virginia Humanities Council, the National Endowment for the Humanities and the Campbell, Flannagan, Murrell House Museum in Hinton.

“It’s important that our students and our local community know their history,” said Librarian Elizabeth Chandler. “Representation is important and West Virginia often gets overlooked in the history books. So this exhibit is just a stepping stone to rectify that.’

The exhibit tells the story of hundreds of years of black people living in Summers County, honoring Summers County trail blazers like Swanson Carter who went on to work for the FBI, and Henry Kinley, one of the famous Tuskegee Airmen.