Concord University Presents “It’s a Wonderful Life” Play

ATHENS, WV (WVNS)– Concord University will be presenting “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play.” The play will be held on Nov. 19 and Nov. 20, 2019 at 7 p.m.

The play is base on a man who overcomes stress, strain, and is on the verge of committing suicide on Christmas Eve. The man then gets approach by an angel who tells him how much his presence in the world has impacted others in a positive way.

Students and faculty of Concord University can present their IDs at the door to get in for free. General admission to the public will be five dollars.

Tickets will have to be claimed 15 minutes before the showtime. The play will be held at the Alexander Fine Arts Center.

