Concord University receives grant for veteran students

ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — The U.S. Department of Education awarded Concord University more than $300,000 in grant money to establish a Center of Excellence for Veteran Student Success. The grant, given over three years, will allow veteran students more access to academic, financial, physical-emotional, and social support.

Dr. George Williams, a veterans advocate at Concord, said the new center will provide more well-rounded opportunities targeted specifically for veteran students. Dr. Williams said the university will focus on identifying veterans academic needs early-on.

“It’s kind of a one stop shop for veterans,” Dr. Williams said. “We do that now at the Office of Veteran Services, but we didn’t have the resources to do it properly or the time to put into it to do it properly. So, it’s great to be able to do the things that we wanted to do and the right way.”

“We will be able to hire a veterans academic coordinator who will be able to really keep tabs on our veterans, academically throughout the semester, and identify early on if anyone is struggling and then get them support that they need,” Dr. Sheila Womack added.

Concord University was recognized as one of the top veteran oriented universities in the area