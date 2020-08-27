Concord University recognized as 2021 Best Colleges: Regions by Regions

ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — Concord University was selected once again by the The Princeton Review, in the “2021 Best Colleges: Region by Region” online feature. Concord is one of the 142 regional institutions, representing 12 states, that are named in the Best Southeastern category.

Concord is one of six West Virginia schools which are listed in the report, and one of the only three of the state’s public colleges and universities named.

According to the Princeton Review, these schools are “academically outstanding and well worth consideration” by students in their search for a college.

“This is wonderful news and just reaffirms the dedication of our faculty and staff to the success of our students. Concord is a great place to get an education, and we are happy to be consistently recognized by The Princeton Review.” William Allen, Interim Vice President and Chief Enrollment Management Officer

LATEST POSTS: