Concord University sending care packages to deployed students

ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — Students at Concord University came together to support their colleagues deployed overseas.

They are sending care packages to a recent Concord graduate, as well as two current students, who are on deployment with the U.S. military. The packages are sponsored by Concord’s Office of Veteran Services and the CU Student Veterans Association. They contain nonperishable food like beef jerky, sunflower seeds, and breakfast bars.

Dr. George Williams is the Concord University Veterans Advocate. He said he hopes these care packages help the service members feel appreciated while away from home.

“It feels fantastic. I’ve been there. I was in the Navy for a number of years and several deployments, and I understand what it means to get a care package, and how important it is, and it feels good to be able to do this. And to receive a care package from your university, I can imagine it’s gotta be a great feeling for them,” Williams said.

They are also accepting monetary donations to help cover shipping cost and to buy more items.

The CU veterans groups plan to continue this care package project next semester.