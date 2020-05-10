Concord University Spring Graduation goes virtual

ATHENS, WV (WVNS)– Students from Concord University had a different way of celebrating graduating this year. Due to the restrictions of COVID-19 the university held a virtual graduation honoring this year’s graduates.

Students were able to watch the ceremony from home via Youtube or social media at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 9, 2020. It’s a way to give them a graduation without breaking social distancing guidelines.

The ceremony included speeches from the board of governors, valedictorians, faculty members, students and the university president Kendra Boggess.

“Graduates of Concord University are resilient. You have shown that this semester, you’ve accomplished this milestone under extreme circumstances and I am proud of every single one of you.” Concord University President Kendra Boggess

The event marks the 145th Spring Commencement for Concord.