Concord University starts virtual alumni speaker series

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Concord University put on a new alumni speaker series for its students and faculty.

On the last Tuesday of every month, students and faculty can tune in to a zoom call at noon. The speaker will give a short speech covering anything, from their experiences on campus, to lessons they learned after graduation and answer any questions viewers have.

Phil Lewis, Concord’s Director of Career Services, decided to begin series to make the transition into this school year easier for everyone.

“We have a lot of students who are first generation, don’t have much experience through their family with college attendance,” Lewis said. “So what this is designed to do is to give them some information on what to expect in college.”

As the first alumnus in the series, Brian Manning focused on encouraging students to have diversity in their class schedule.

Lewis planned on continuing the series, as long as they have alumni willing to speak. He hopes these speeches can be in person in the future.