Concord University to hold Fall graduation ceremony virtually

ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — Concord University will be honoring their 2020 Fall graduating class with a virtual graduation ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020.

Like many of the courses offered throughout the semester, the virtual format is being used because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The upcoming graduation ceremony will mark Concord’s 22nd Fall Commencment. Festivities will be streamed online through the CU YouTube Channel and the Concord Facebook page. Graduation is set to begin at 11:00 a.m.

For any additional information on the Concord University virtual graduation ceremony, please visit the Concord Universtiy website.