ATHENS, WV (WVNS) – Concord University welcomes back students for their fall semester.

Check-ins are Saturday, August 12th, and Sunday, August 13th.

In all, around 1800 kids will be attending the university this semester. About half of those will be students who are living on campus.

Anna Hardy, Assistant Dean of Students & Director of Housing, said she is excited to bring in both new and current students into the Concord family.

She told 59News that the university is excited to bring in new programs for the fall semester.

“We have a nursing program, we have a cyber security program and a substance use program. We are so excited to get this semester started off and we are welcoming everyone into the mountain lion family,” Hardy said.

Hardy said that several events are planned for next week. This includes Black Light Bingo, a scavenger hunt, and also a slip and slide.