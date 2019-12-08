Congress members create Save Minor League Baseball Task Force

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVNS) – United States Congress members are taking action against an MLB proposal that threatens several minor league baseball franchises.

According to a press release, Representatives Lori Trahan (D-MA), David McKinley (R-WV), Max Rose (D-NY), and Mike Simpson (R-ID) announced the official formation of the bipartisan Save Minor League Baseball Task Force this week.

At the group’s inaugural meeting, interested members heard from Minor League Baseball (MiLB) President Pat O’Conner and several Minor League team owners. The group discussed strategy to continue the momentum on this urgent issue.

The Save Minor League Baseball Task Force will advocate on behalf of the communities that stand to be most harmed by MLB’s plan to eliminate 42 minor league franchises, including those in Charleston, Bluefield, and Princeton, West Virginia.

They will closely monitor ongoing negotiations between MLB and MiLB as well as discuss potential legislative action if and when such a remedy becomes necessary.

“I am proud to launch this important Task Force with my Co-Chairs; Representatives McKinley, Rose, and Simpson. Together along with our colleagues we will make perfectly clear that Congress is ready to defend our communities, which stand to lose out in MLB’s proposal to slash the number of Minor League teams. The Lowell Spinners and other minor league teams across the United States provide critical economic and cultural benefits to the communities they call home, and Congress must have a voice in this conversation,” said Congresswoman Trahan.

“Baseball is America’s pastime, and minor league teams have a major impact on small communities across our country,”said Congressman McKinley, who represents West Virginia’s first district. “While we understand the MLB has concerns: the idea that doing away with 42 teams is the only solution is not reasonable. We look forward to working with MiLB and MLB to find a compromise that will preserve affiliated baseball in these cities.”