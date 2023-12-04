BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Local and state leaders told United States Congresswoman Carol Miller on Monday, December 4, 2023, they are concerned about inflation and environmental justice in Appalachia.

Miller was at the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department for a roundtable discussion hosted by Raleigh County Sheriff Jim Canaday.

Miller said Congress could take many steps to improve the lives of Americans and others around the world but national leaders are not taking the necessary steps to do so.

She said the Biden Administration will not support the coal industry and subsidies to alternative forms of energy have been in existence for around 30 years.

“West Virginia has powered this country for 100 years, and we know how to do it cleanly,” Miller added. “And they’re banning power plants. What are we going to do in the middle of winter, when the sun’s not shining?”

Beckley Sanitary Board Manager Jeremiah Johnson and Ward 5 Beckley Common Councilwoman Janine Bullock said they would like resources to address a 50-year flooding problem in the city, which has impacted generations of people.