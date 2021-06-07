Congresswoman Carol Miller spends day supporting local business in Fayette County

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Small businesses are the lifeline of the Mountain State and one congresswoman spent the day with local business owners in Fayette County.

Carol Miller took a trip to Fayetteville to see how she could help local businesses. Miller started with a lunch at Pies and Pints and visited other small businesses as she walked through the town. Miller wanted to know how she could help small businesses as they recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Small business in West Virginia is like 99 percent of the business. They are the heart and soul of what makes West Virginia tick. Particularly now after COVID to see everything awakening,” Miller said.

Miller also thinks the new national park designation will help with tourism in the area.