Congresswoman Carol Miller tours new WV Hive hub

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The West Virginia Hive is designed to help aspiring and existing businesses owners get off to a good start. WV HIVE Director Judy Moore, said in October of 2020 it moved into a new building.

“We’re going to be able to provide entrepreneurs and small business owners a lot of services that we haven’t been able to provide before,” Moore said.

Congresswoman Carol Miller took a tour of the new building. Miller said the Hive is a great way for people to get the resources they need.

“The money that was provided for them to do this is vital to make these things happen in southern West Virginia,” Miller said. “We want to reinvest and reinvent so that everybody can see what a wonderful place it is to live and work and be.”

Moore said this business hub also offers assistance to young people interested in becoming an entrepreneurs, thanks to the Community Transformation Project.

“They work with young entrepreneurs from kindergarten through high school age to introduce them to entrepreneurship early,” Moore said.

The new building is located on South Kanawha Street next to the Beckley Presbyterian Church. The Hive is open but due to the COVID-19 pandemic they are asking people to call ahead to set up an appointment.