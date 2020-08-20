Congresswoman Miller hosts discussion in Fayetteville, discusses tourism and state economy

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Congresswomen Carol Miller (R-WV) is taking a tour around the state. She is focusing on rebuilding the state, especially areas suffering during the pandemic.

In the midst of the pandemic, Congresswoman Carol Miller held a roundtable discussion at Adventures on the Gorge to talk about the impact of COVID-19 on the tourism industry and the state economy.

“My goal as a congressperson from southern West Virginia is to do everything in my power to help create jobs, to reinvent and reinvest in this beautiful part of the world,” Miller explained.

With big annual events like Bridge Day and the State Fair cancelled because of the coronavirus, Miller said wants to make sure the businesses that bring people to West Virginia stay alive.

Miller said she believes they can not only solve these problems, but thrive in spite of them.

“I feel an electricity in southern West Virginia that we didn’t even see a year ago and people are excited. I say it jokingly, we dont just play wack a mole, we are looking far ahead. We are dealing with the problems popping up right now, but we are looking five, ten, twenty years ahead of where we want to be and that’s the key,” Miller said.

Miller made it her mission to improve the state in areas, such as the workforce and infrastructure, while also building up trade and outdoor tourism.

Miller will finish out this leg of the tour August 21, 2020 in Kermit, West Virginia, where she will tour an abandoned land mine that is being repurposed. After her tour in Kermit, Congresswoman Miller will take a break and head to Washington D.C. for a vote.