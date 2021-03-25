Connect with spirits on Haunted Beckley tour

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– If you’re interested in searching for ghosts or spirits, an upcoming event is for you! Haunted tours in Beckley will return this weekend to host the first ghost of the Civil War tour.

Scott Worley is the owner of Haunted Beckley. He said people on the tours will learn how Beckley played a part during the Civil War, while also connecting with spirits.

“Beckley had lots of Civil War history. No battles but a lot of stuff happened here. We were the crossroads, a lot of hospitals. So, there are a lot of ghost that are still here from the Civil War,” Worley said.

The tour will be this Saturday, March 27, 2021. They will meet at Word Park in Uptown Beckley at 6 p.m. For more information about tickets, you can visit their Facebook page.